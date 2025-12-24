Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 576,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 743,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 312.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 45.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter.

