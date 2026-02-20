ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifts sentiment — MU was reported trading higher after an analyst upgrade, a direct short?term catalyst that often fuels buying momentum. Micron Trading Up After Analyst Upgrade

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $417.35 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $469.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

