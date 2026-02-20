Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

