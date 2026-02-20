ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,350 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.28 and its 200-day moving average is $332.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.10 and a 52 week high of $461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.16.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

