iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Holdings Increased by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 11.8% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

BATS:VLUE opened at $151.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $154.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

