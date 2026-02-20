Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 59,889 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.16% of Perpetua Resources worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after buying an additional 7,575,757 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 811,363 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPTA opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.03. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $178,799.50. Following the sale, the director owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at $647,700.50. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 43,722 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,205,415.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,272.70. This trade represents a 24.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

