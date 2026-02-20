UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $518.00 to $646.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.85.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.72. 318,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.27 and a 200 day moving average of $432.61. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $565.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16, beating estimates, and reported year?end total backlog near $44B (record levels), improving revenue visibility and supporting faster growth expectations. PR Newswire: Q4 and full-year 2025 results

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

