NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,403. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.06.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $2,719,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,150. This trade represents a 83.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,243.25. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,050. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

