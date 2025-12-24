Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Short Interest Update

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,147 shares, a growth of 1,555.0% from the November 30th total of 1,459 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 30,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,099.25. The trade was a 81.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,855 shares of company stock worth $111,592. 73.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CJMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Callan JMB has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Callan JMB had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

