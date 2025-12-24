SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.11. SGS shares last traded at $11.4825, with a volume of 1,775 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get SGS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SGSOY

SGS Trading Down 0.0%

SGS Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.