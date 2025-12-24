Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.40. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $8.6650, with a volume of 5,858 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%.
Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.
In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.
