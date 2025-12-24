AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,458,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 12,159,610 shares.The stock last traded at $79.7770 and had previously closed at $85.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 2.76.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,572,882.50. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,140 shares of company stock valued at $137,236 and sold 2,354,621 shares valued at $164,348,075. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

