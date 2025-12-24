29,521 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 266.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

