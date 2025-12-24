HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,472,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE UNP opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

See Also

