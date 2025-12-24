HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 54,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 190,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

