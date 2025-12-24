Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.31 and traded as low as GBX 27.20. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 27.20, with a volume of 26,394 shares.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.56. The company has a market cap of £62.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 32,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 per share, with a total value of £9,845.70. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

