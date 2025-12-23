Head to Head Comparison: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) vs. Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.05 million 2.52 $23.87 million $1.59 11.48 Blue Ridge Bankshares $92.83 million 4.29 -$15.39 million $0.03 145.00

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 1,633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85% Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

