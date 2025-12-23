Coq Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.78 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $11.78 million and $1.72 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinu.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000017 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,418,928.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

