T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 242,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 124,328 shares.The stock last traded at $49.7750 and had previously closed at $50.01.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%
The company has a market cap of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
