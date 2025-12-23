T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 242,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 124,328 shares.The stock last traded at $49.7750 and had previously closed at $50.01.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.