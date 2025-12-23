Financial Review: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CDW alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 51.89% 8.35% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 4 3 1 2.63 Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for CDW and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $186.43, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Infobird.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and Infobird”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $21.00 billion 0.86 $1.08 billion $7.92 17.48 Infobird $4.86 million 1.06 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Risk and Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDW beats Infobird on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Infobird

(Get Free Report)

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.