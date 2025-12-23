Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,625,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $228.09 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.