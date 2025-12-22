Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Plans Special Dividend of $0.57

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5732 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 184.6%.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 68.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 18.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 6,683.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) is a leading integrated electric utility based in the state of Paraná, Brazil. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Curitiba, COPEL operates across the full value chain of the power sector, including generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electricity. The company’s operations are organized to serve residential, commercial, industrial and rural customers, making COPEL one of the primary energy providers in southern Brazil.

In its generation portfolio, COPEL leverages a diverse mix of hydroelectric, thermal and renewable resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.