Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.22

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.224 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 21st.

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF is a basic materials company in the Petroleum And Natural Gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.