Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.22

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.224 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 21st.
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF is a basic materials company in the Petroleum And Natural Gas industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- End of America update
- They Laughed at $30. They Won’t Laugh at $70.
- The McDonald’s Secret
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.