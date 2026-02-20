Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $73.7590. 20,206,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 22,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

