Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $47.9450. Approximately 22,312,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,043,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

