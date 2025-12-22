SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc.

Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%
SPMD opened at $58.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
