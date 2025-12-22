SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc.

Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPMD opened at $58.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.