Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $48,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

