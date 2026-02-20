Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $100.56, with a volume of 1834691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

