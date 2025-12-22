WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WH Ireland Group had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 1,018.70%.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

LON:WHI opened at GBX 3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48. WH Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

