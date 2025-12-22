WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WH Ireland Group had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 1,018.70%.
WH Ireland Group Price Performance
LON:WHI opened at GBX 3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48. WH Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50.
About WH Ireland Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WH Ireland Group
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- End of America update
- They Laughed at $30. They Won’t Laugh at $70.
- The McDonald’s Secret
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.