Foster Group Inc. Acquires 15,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

