SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Acquired by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,024,000 after buying an additional 12,031,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,582,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,620 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,454,000 after acquiring an additional 889,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,436,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

