Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve has terminated formal supervisory notices that had required Citi to fix longstanding trading risk and control weaknesses — a meaningful removal of regulatory constraints that lowers compliance costs and recapitalization uncertainty.

The OCC has reduced a regulatory mandate tied to Citi's risk-management systems, further easing the bank's supervisory burden and signaling improved regulator confidence in Citi's remediation progress.

Bloomberg Law reports Citi has shed a penalty related to risk and compliance — another headline that removes a prior overhang on capital and reputation.

Large, unusual call-option buying — about 117,314 calls traded (?+47% vs. average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside or a positive catalysts around earnings/regulatory momentum.

Truist raised its price target to $123 and left a Buy rating, providing fresh analyst support and incremental demand for the shares.

Analysts expect a strong quarter: previews flag an anticipated double-digit EPS rise next quarter, which creates an earnings catalyst if Citi delivers in-line or above.

Citi's research group set a 12?month Bitcoin forecast of $143,000 — a bullish crypto view that could support fees and trading revenue if ETF adoption continues, but it's indirect to Citi's core bank earnings.

Citi struck a multi?year partnership with LSEG to standardize enterprise data and boost efficiency — operationally positive but a longer?term productivity story rather than an immediate earnings driver.

Some commentary argues Citi is "no longer the value play it once was," highlighting valuation re-rating risk and the need for continued execution to justify higher multiples — a cautionary view that could cap upside if growth disappoints.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:C opened at $114.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

