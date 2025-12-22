Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $1.19 Million in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BMNR. B. Riley reduced their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Up 10.3%

BitMine Immersion Technologies stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.27. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5,719.06%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

