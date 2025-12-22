Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 8.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $399.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $239.58 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Positive Sentiment: Cooling U.S. inflation and rising Fed?cut bets are lifting gold’s appeal; analysts say softer CPI/consumer?sentiment data increases the probability of rate cuts, which typically boosts non?yielding assets like GLD. Read More.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

