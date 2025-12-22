Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE agreed to sell its Telco Solutions business to HCLTech for $160 million — a small but strategic divestiture that trims HPE’s telco exposure, delivers cash, and lets management reallocate resources to higher?growth areas. This supports the company’s ongoing portfolio simplification narrative. Read More.

HPE agreed to sell its Telco Solutions business to HCLTech for $160 million — a small but strategic divestiture that trims HPE’s telco exposure, delivers cash, and lets management reallocate resources to higher?growth areas. This supports the company’s ongoing portfolio simplification narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: investors bought ~102,139 HPE calls (roughly double average daily call volume), signaling bullish bets on near?term upside or volatility. Large call flow can amplify intraday moves and is often read as a vote of confidence by traders. (No link)

Unusually large call?option activity: investors bought ~102,139 HPE calls (roughly double average daily call volume), signaling bullish bets on near?term upside or volatility. Large call flow can amplify intraday moves and is often read as a vote of confidence by traders. (No link) Positive Sentiment: HPE rolled out expanded cloud?security and Zero Trust solutions intended to strengthen its enterprise software and private?cloud offerings — a product push that supports recurring revenue and higher?margin services over time. Read More.

HPE rolled out expanded cloud?security and Zero Trust solutions intended to strengthen its enterprise software and private?cloud offerings — a product push that supports recurring revenue and higher?margin services over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HPE issued a patch for a critical OneView flaw — the fast response reduces long?term reputational and legal risk, but customers will incur patching/operational costs in the near term. Monitor any customer impact or contract claims. Read More.

HPE issued a patch for a critical OneView flaw — the fast response reduces long?term reputational and legal risk, but customers will incur patching/operational costs in the near term. Monitor any customer impact or contract claims. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are watching HPE’s international revenue mix and trends; deeper-than-expected geographic shifts could change Street estimates but current analyst notes focus on guidance execution rather than a directional surprise. Read More.

Analysts are watching HPE’s international revenue mix and trends; deeper-than-expected geographic shifts could change Street estimates but current analyst notes focus on guidance execution rather than a directional surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether HPE’s multi?year rally still has room to run after a recent pullback — useful for positioning but not news that directly changes fundamentals. Read More.

Market commentary questions whether HPE’s multi?year rally still has room to run after a recent pullback — useful for positioning but not news that directly changes fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HPE OneView contains an unauthenticated remote?code?execution vulnerability rated CVSS 10.0, which is a severe security issue for customers running that management platform; the discovery triggered urgent patching advisories and could pressure customer confidence, support costs, and short?term sales cycles for affected buyers. Read More.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $24.46 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is -866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $3,711,039.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,794.09. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at $637,648.50. This represents a 65.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,358 shares of company stock worth $12,804,550. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.