Seilern Investment Management Ltd Sells 183,101 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Seilern Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183,101 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 6.0% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $82,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.3% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $300,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,127.20. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,610 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.66 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

