Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 15,214 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,598,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.