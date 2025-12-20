Darren Michael Kirk Buys 4,300 Shares of Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Darren Michael Kirk bought 4,300 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,853.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,300 shares in the company, valued at C$62,403. This represents a 86.00% increase in their position.

Darren Michael Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Darren Michael Kirk bought 32,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$214,400.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.73.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Exco Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive Solutions segment. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

