Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 10,580 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $68,664.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 408,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,631.20. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $44,359.30.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $51,624.37.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,907 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,276.67.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,921 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $63,692.82.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,031 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $89,434.45.

On Monday, December 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 21,463 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $122,339.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 37,235 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $221,175.90.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Clene News Summary

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Clene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. MarketBeat CLNN

Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. MarketBeat Holdings

Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. InsiderTrades Article

Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent operating results — the company missed Q3 revenue and EPS expectations (reported -$0.85 vs. consensus -$0.60; revenue essentially immaterial), keeping the story speculative and increasing sensitivity to insider flows. SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in Clene by 75.1% in the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

