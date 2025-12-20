Insider Buying: White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) Insider Purchases A$54,000.00 in Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider John Hancock bought 3,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00.
John Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 28th, John Hancock bought 3,545,283 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$67,360.38.
White Cliff Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.04.
About White Cliff Minerals
White Cliff Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for lithium, rare earth elements (REE), gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hines Hill REE project consists of two adjoining tenements covering an area of 576 square kilometers, located in the wheatbelt region, near east of Perth along the Great Eastern Highway; the Diemals Li/REE project consists of 6 tenements covering an area of 2,427 square kilometers, located near east of Paynes Find; the Preston River Lithium project located near the north of the Greenbushes; and the Reedy South Gold project covers an area of 272 square kilometers, located within the Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt.
