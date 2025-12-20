Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 6284691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin to acquire Amicus for ~$4.8B ($14.50 per share), citing complementary marketed products (Galafold, Pombiliti + Opfolda), $599M of recent revenue and expectations the deal will be accretive to non?GAAP EPS within 12 months — this provides a clear exit price and strategic rationale that pushed the stock up. Article Title

BioMarin to acquire Amicus for ~$4.8B ($14.50 per share), citing complementary marketed products (Galafold, Pombiliti + Opfolda), $599M of recent revenue and expectations the deal will be accretive to non?GAAP EPS within 12 months — this provides a clear exit price and strategic rationale that pushed the stock up. Positive Sentiment: BioMarin’s press release emphasizes revenue upside from bringing Amicus products into BioMarin’s global footprint and resolving pending patent litigation on Galafold — details that support the acquisition valuation and near-term revenue accretion view. Article Title

BioMarin’s press release emphasizes revenue upside from bringing Amicus products into BioMarin’s global footprint and resolving pending patent litigation on Galafold — details that support the acquisition valuation and near-term revenue accretion view. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted pre-market for “news pending,” then resumed around the acquisition announcement — a procedural sign the market treated the item as material. (Trading halt noted in market alerts.)

Trading was temporarily halted pre-market for “news pending,” then resumed around the acquisition announcement — a procedural sign the market treated the item as material. (Trading halt noted in market alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $14.50 price target (roughly in line with the deal price), and Needham reiterated a “hold” — analyst stances imply limited upside beyond the announced offer price absent a competing bidder. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $14.50 price target (roughly in line with the deal price), and Needham reiterated a “hold” — analyst stances imply limited upside beyond the announced offer price absent a competing bidder. Negative Sentiment: Two investor?rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and The Ademi Firm) announced investigations into whether the $14.50 per?share sale is fair to Amicus shareholders — litigation or proxy fights could delay closing, pressure timing, or open the door to a higher bid/renegotiation, increasing deal execution risk. Article Title

Two investor?rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and The Ademi Firm) announced investigations into whether the $14.50 per?share sale is fair to Amicus shareholders — litigation or proxy fights could delay closing, pressure timing, or open the door to a higher bid/renegotiation, increasing deal execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (including recent sales by the CEO and another officer) surfaced in filings earlier this week — while not unusual, these sales add a note of caution for some investors evaluating management alignment ahead of the deal. Article Title

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $846,276.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,432.52. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $236,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 507,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,100. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 319,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,653 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 168,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

