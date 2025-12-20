Head-To-Head Analysis: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) vs. TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and TELUS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.54 billion 29.51 $1.75 billion $2.85 25.06 TELUS $14.88 billion 1.31 $724.69 million $0.55 22.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Swisscom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS. TELUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.4% of TELUS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELUS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TELUS pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Swisscom pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TELUS pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TELUS has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TELUS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Swisscom and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 2 1 0 2.00 TELUS 1 5 5 1 2.50

TELUS has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Swisscom.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 8.87% 10.34% 3.42% TELUS 5.71% 8.76% 2.50%

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

