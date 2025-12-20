Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $16.17

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,783.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $13,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in CommScope by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 104,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

CommScope Holdings, Inc is a global provider of network infrastructure solutions that enable the seamless transmission of voice, video and data across wired and wireless networks. The company designs, manufactures and delivers a broad portfolio of cable, connectivity and networking products, including fiber-optic and coaxial cables, modular connectivity systems, antennas, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS). CommScope’s offerings support the growing demands of telecommunications service providers, cable operators, enterprise customers and data center operators that require scalable, high-performance solutions.

Serving customers in more than 150 countries, CommScope’s product lines span the full network lifecycle from planning and design through installation and maintenance.

