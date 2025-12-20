Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP) Receives $5.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8750.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mobile Infrastructure to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, November 14th.
BEEP stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mobile Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.
