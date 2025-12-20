Reviewing Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Aisin Seiki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -606.64% -232.69% -71.18% Aisin Seiki 3.37% 7.47% 3.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Aisin Seiki, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Workhorse Group and Aisin Seiki”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $6.62 million 1.76 -$101.79 million ($85.96) -0.06 Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.45 $699.31 million $1.48 12.83

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aisin Seiki, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aisin Seiki beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Aisin Seiki

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.