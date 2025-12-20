PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,719.93. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,121,000 after buying an additional 476,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 364,892 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,732,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249,923 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.38.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

