Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

