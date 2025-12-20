Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,232 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $240,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,955. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $551,653.76.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $199.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 190.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,224,000 after purchasing an additional 711,893 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 240.0% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,743,000 after purchasing an additional 431,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,967,000.

DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

