PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20. 1,677,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,760,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on FINV. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $489.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in PPDAI Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

