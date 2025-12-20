JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $72.98. 14,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 24,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2,998.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,190 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,405,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,865,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,451,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,321,000.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

